Iranian FM Arrives For Consultations On ME Situation, Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 08:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived here late Monday night on a two-day official visit to hold consultations with Pakistan's leadership on the situation in the middle East and bilateral relations.

At the airport, he was welcomed by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich, according to a Foreign Office press release.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

This visit provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, energy and security.

