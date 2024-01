Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Iranian Foreign Minister will hold in-depth talks with caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and also call on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2024) Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has arrived in Islamabad on a visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The Iranian Foreign Minister was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia Rahim Hayat.

During the visit, Iranian Foreign Minister will hold in-depth talks with caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and also call on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.