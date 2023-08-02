Open Menu

Iranian FM Arrives In Pakistan On Bilateral Visit

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day bilateral visit to Pakistan to discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties and the emerging regional situation with the leadership of Pakistan

During his visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.

"The wide-ranging agenda includes discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Abdollahian will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking the relationship forward.

The Iranian foreign minister will also call on the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman where the two sides will discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the ministries of trade, roads and urban development, investment, agriculture, energy etc, preceded the foreign minister for preparatory meetings, the spokesperson said.

"Foreign Minister Abdollahian's visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran," it was added.

