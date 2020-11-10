UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian FM Arrives Pakistan On Two-day Visit

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries.

He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.

"Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial relations founded on mutual trust and augmented by affinities of faith and culture. Bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been growing in diverse fields. The Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," the spokesperson said.

The visit of Iranian foreign minister will help further deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance understanding on various regional issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Visit Jammu

Recent Stories

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Down ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" i ..

40 seconds ago

Over 50,000 Afghan refugee families benefit from e ..

42 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

4 minutes ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

4 minutes ago

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.