Iranian FM Calls DPM; Condoles Tragic Death Of Eight Pakistanis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wherein the latter offered condolences on the tragic death of eight Pakistanis in Iran and assured full cooperation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.
The Iran FM also briefed the DPM/FM regarding the 12th April talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which the DPM/FM appreciated and encouraged, a DPM's Office news release said.
