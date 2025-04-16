Open Menu

Iranian FM Calls DPM; Condoles Tragic Death Of Eight Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:14 PM

Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wherein the latter offered condolences on the tragic death of eight Pakistanis in Iran and assured full cooperation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and repatriating the mortal remains of the victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wherein the latter offered condolences on the tragic death of eight Pakistanis in Iran and assured full cooperation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.

The Iran FM also briefed the DPM/FM regarding the 12th April talks between Iran and the US in Oman, which the DPM/FM appreciated and encouraged, a DPM's Office news release said.

Recent Stories

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education service ..

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition ..

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..

14 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlig ..

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..

29 minutes ago
 Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in ..

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

26 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to Ch ..

Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

43 minutes ago
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

43 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

44 minutes ago
 Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

30 minutes ago
 CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut b ..

CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

30 minutes ago
 Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eig ..

Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis

30 minutes ago
 KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bil ..

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan