Iranian FM Congratulates Caretaker Govt On Conduct Of Parliamentary Elections
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday called Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on the telephone and on behalf of the leadership and people of Iran, congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday called Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on the telephone and on behalf of the leadership and people of Iran, congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024.
FM Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.
Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the governments as well as the peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.
Since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month, the two countries have fully restored official engagements.
Recent Stories
CM sends summary for PA session
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri secto ..
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM sends summary for PA session5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again4 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices4 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th4 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held1 hour ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested1 hour ago
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper1 hour ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 261 hour ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects1 hour ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail1 hour ago
-
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat1 hour ago