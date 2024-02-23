Open Menu

Iranian FM Congratulates Caretaker Govt On Conduct Of Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday called Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on the telephone and on behalf of the leadership and people of Iran, congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections 2024.

FM Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

Reflecting on close fraternal ties between the governments as well as the peoples of Pakistan and Iran, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month, the two countries have fully restored official engagements.

