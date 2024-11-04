Open Menu

Iranian FM In Islamabad For Consultations On ME Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday arrived here on a two-day official visit to hold consultations with Pakistan's leadership on the situation in the middle East and bilateral relations.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will hold meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to a Foreign Office press release.

This visit provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, energy and security.

