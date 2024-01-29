Open Menu

Iranian FM In Islamabad To Hold "in-depth" Talks With FM, Meet PM

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:20 AM

Iranian FM in Islamabad to hold "in-depth" talks with FM, meet PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived here in the wee hours of Monday, at the invitation of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, the Iranian foreign minister was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar," according to a Foreign Office statement.

This high level visit comes after both the countries, in their joint press statement on January 22, had announced that the envoys of both the countries would return to their respective posts and that Iranian FM would visit Islamabad.

Earlier, the relations between both the countries were strained after Iran violated Pakistan's airspace this month which followed Pakistan's military strike inside Iran to target the hideouts of the Pakistan-origin terrorists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Visit January Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

23 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

1 day ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

1 day ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

1 day ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

1 day ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 day ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 day ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 day ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 day ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 day ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan