Iranian FM in Islamabad to hold "in-depth" talks with FM, meet PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived here in the wee hours of Monday, at the invitation of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, the Iranian foreign minister was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar," according to a Foreign Office statement.

This high level visit comes after both the countries, in their joint press statement on January 22, had announced that the envoys of both the countries would return to their respective posts and that Iranian FM would visit Islamabad.

Earlier, the relations between both the countries were strained after Iran violated Pakistan's airspace this month which followed Pakistan's military strike inside Iran to target the hideouts of the Pakistan-origin terrorists.