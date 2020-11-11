Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is in Pakistan on a two-day visit, arrived at the Foreign Office a short while ago for delegation level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, including regional situation, will be discussed in the talks.

This is the fourth visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan during the last two and a half years, which reflects promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

On arrival, the Iranian Foreign Minister planted a sapling at the lawn of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.