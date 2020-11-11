(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation would have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets were discussed.