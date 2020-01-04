UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Says Iran Will Respond To The US At ‘appropriate Time’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:55 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran will respond to the US at ‘appropriate time’

Javed Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, says that the US violated Iraq’s sovereignty and international laws by killing Major Qassen soleimani in Iraq on Friday morning.

TEHRAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) “The US has violated sovereignty of Iraq and International law by killing General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif said here on Saturday.

He warned that Iran would take revenge of General Soleimani’s killing at some appropriate time. According to Iranian media reports, Javed Zarif said that Iran can give response to US over this attack.

“The US hurt the public emotions by killing General Qassem Soleimani,” the Iranian media quoted Foreign Minister Zarif as saying.

He also refused the reports about killing of other officials of Iranian force. “No other official was killed in US airstrike in Baghdad except General Soleimani,” the reports quoted him saying further.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump while justifying killing of Iran top military commander Qassem Soleimani, said that they carried out attack to kill him in order to stop war.

President Trump said they did not take action to start war.

Through his twitter account, US President Trump wrote: “ We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Soleimani contributed to terrorists plots to kill innocent people around the world. His reign of power is over,”.

Trump also made it clear through his message through Twitter that the US have the best military and intelligence anywhere in the world and if the Americans were threatened they would respond.

On other hand, the situation in the middle east has turned so tense after the US reportedly conducted fresh strikes in Iraq to target a commander of Shaab Force—whose majority faction have close connection with Iran. According to Iraqi Media reports, at least six people were killed and several others injured in the US’s fresh attack on Saturday (today). However, no official confirmation came so far from the US in this regard.

