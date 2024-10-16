Open Menu

Iranian Minister Arrives To Attend 23rd SCO Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Iranian minister arrives to attend 23rd SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Syed Mohammad Atabek, the Iranian Minister for Industry and Trade, arrived here on Tuesday to participate in the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Additional Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Naseem Warriach, warmly welcomed the distinguished guest at Nur Khan air base. The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Raza Amiri Mughdam, was also in attendance.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets to the foreign dignitaries.

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.

