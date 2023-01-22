UrduPoint.com

Iranian Navy Visits Pakistan

Published January 22, 2023

Iranian Navy visits Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Iranian Navy ships and submarine on Sunday visited Karachi port and participated in a naval exercise with Pakistan Navy (PN).

Upon arrival at Karachi port, the PN officials along with the Iranian consulate Staff warmly welcomed the visiting flotilla and national anthems tunes of both countries were played as a mark of respect, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

The recent visit of the Iranian Navy to Pakistan reaffirms joint efforts to promote regional stability and maritime security for the protection of Sea Lines of Communication and Seafarers in the region.

During stay at port, both navies held mutually rewarding professional interactions, exchange visits, and tabletop discussions on matters of mutual interest. Upon the culmination of the visit, a passage exercise between the two navies was conducted to enhance naval cooperation.

The visit of Iranian navy ships to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between the two countries and a resolve toward regional peace.

