Iranian Official TV Channel Announces Quran Recitation Competition During Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Director of the Islamabad bureau office of Iran's official tv channel, Sahar TV, Majeed Hashemi, on Tuesday announced a Quran recitation competition for Urdu-speaking individuals in Pakistan and around the world during the month of Ramadan.
He made this announcement during a press conference along with Iranian Cultural Attaché Majid Mashki at the National Press Club (NPC), said a press release.
The competition would be live broadcast on Sahar TV, and the winners will receive cash prizes: 3,000 Euros for first place, 2,000 euros for second place, and 1,000 euros for third place, he said.
Hashmi said that the aim of the competition was to introduce young people to the Quran and promote Islamic teachings.
He noted that the two renowned Qaris, each from India and Pakistan, would be the judges of the program.
Meanwhile, he announced Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali and Qari Wajahat from Pakistan as the judges of the program, he announced.
While discussing the procedure to participate in the competition, he emphasised that individuals have to send a video recording of "Surah Qadr" recitation to the mobile number 00989108994335 via WhatsApp.
He also discussed that the program would consist of three stages and continue till the 24th Ramadan. All participants will receive valuable gifts, he said, adding that a separate competition based on question and answer would also be organised for women.
Iranian Cultural Attaché Majid Mashki also noted that Iran has made significant efforts to promote Quranic education, with a large number of Hufaaz (Quran memorisers) now present in the country. Quranic education is compulsory in all government schools in Iran, the attaché said.
