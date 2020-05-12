UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Pakistani Military Chiefs Discuss Border Security During Phone Talks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have discussed the security of borders and latest regional developments during phone talks, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Iranian official Mehr news agency, the Pakistani military chief, in particular, expressed concerns about the recent terrorist attacks near the border with Iran that killed six Pakistani servicemen. Therefore, the sides agreed to step up security measures along the common border.

Though Pakistan started building a fence along the border, the Pakistani military official asked Iran for help to ensure border security and stem smuggling activities of terrorists and drug traffickers.

In addition, the sides discussed the situation over the coronavirus pandemic and noted the need to improve border-crossing points to address the issue, the news agency added.

Pakistan has been facing an insurgency in Balochistan province bordering with Iran since 1947, with nationalist organizations of the Baloch people ” an ethnic minority in Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan ” struggling to create an independent state.

The recent attack near the border took place last week when a blast of an improvised explosive device hit a Pakistani military vehicle, killing servicemen. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

