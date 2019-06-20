Iranian parliamentary delegation exchanges views with Sindh CM

A parliamentary delegation of Iran and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of parliamentary, educational and trade delegations to take benefits from each others' expertise in medicine, agriculture and livestock sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Iran and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of parliamentary, educational and trade delegations to take benefits from each others' expertise in medicine, agriculture and livestock sectors.

The Iranian delegation led by Ahmad Amir Abadi Farhani and comprising Mohammad Basit Darazahi, Mohammad Reza, Seyyed Morteza Khatemi, Mohammad Hosseini, Ali Yousefi and Ahmad Mohammadi, called on the Sindh chief minister here at CM House on Thursday, said a statement.

Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that Iran has made headway in the development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said that Sindh was interested to take advantage from the experience and expertise of Iran in agriculture and livestock sectors.

The chief minister said that the Muslim world must foster unity among themselves so that they could fight collectively against the enemies of islam.

The Iranian delegation emphasized the need for launching bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and to other Muslim countries through barter and swap of currencies.

This would help to strengthen and improve local economy.

They also said that Pakistan should resume the incomplete work of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

The delegation invited the chief minister to visit Mashhad which he accepted and said he would visit soon.

The chief minister presented gits of Ajrak and Sindhi topis to the guests and said the visits by parliamentary delegations would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.