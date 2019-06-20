UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Parliamentary Delegation Exchanges Views With Sindh CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Iranian parliamentary delegation exchanges views with Sindh CM

A parliamentary delegation of Iran and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of parliamentary, educational and trade delegations to take benefits from each others' expertise in medicine, agriculture and livestock sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A parliamentary delegation of Iran and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, exchange of parliamentary, educational and trade delegations to take benefits from each others' expertise in medicine, agriculture and livestock sectors.

The Iranian delegation led by Ahmad Amir Abadi Farhani and comprising Mohammad Basit Darazahi, Mohammad Reza, Seyyed Morteza Khatemi, Mohammad Hosseini, Ali Yousefi and Ahmad Mohammadi, called on the Sindh chief minister here at CM House on Thursday, said a statement.

Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that Iran has made headway in the development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said that Sindh was interested to take advantage from the experience and expertise of Iran in agriculture and livestock sectors.

The chief minister said that the Muslim world must foster unity among themselves so that they could fight collectively against the enemies of islam.

The Iranian delegation emphasized the need for launching bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and to other Muslim countries through barter and swap of currencies.

This would help to strengthen and improve local economy.

They also said that Pakistan should resume the incomplete work of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

The delegation invited the chief minister to visit Mashhad which he accepted and said he would visit soon.

The chief minister presented gits of Ajrak and Sindhi topis to the guests and said the visits by parliamentary delegations would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Exchange Iran Agriculture Visit Mashhad Gas Murad Ali Shah Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Putin Refutes Claims of Russian Occupation of Donb ..

8 minutes ago

Lebanon may hold conference on Syrian refugees' re ..

8 minutes ago

Shiekh Rashid calls on PM, discusses matters of Pa ..

8 minutes ago

Australia make sound start against Bangladesh afte ..

8 minutes ago

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh forms high powered committee ..

8 minutes ago

Shahbaz Sharif stopped from meeting Nawaz Sharif i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.