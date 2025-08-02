Iranian president leaves Lahore for Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, departed for Islamabad on Saturday evening after concluding his visit to Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Provincial Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bokhari, saw him off at Lahore airport with warm farewells.

Upon his arrival in Lahore earlier, Dr Pezeshkian was given a warm welcome by CM Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif. His visit was marked by high-level meeting and a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Significantly, this marks President Pezeshkian’s first visit to Pakistan, coming shortly after the recent 12-day Iran-Israel conflict. His trip underscores a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation in the aftermath of heightened geopolitical tensions.