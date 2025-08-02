Open Menu

Iranian President Leaves Lahore For Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Iranian president leaves Lahore for Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, departed for Islamabad on Saturday evening after concluding his visit to Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with Provincial Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bokhari, saw him off at Lahore airport with warm farewells.

Upon his arrival in Lahore earlier, Dr Pezeshkian was given a warm welcome by CM Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif. His visit was marked by high-level meeting and a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Significantly, this marks President Pezeshkian’s first visit to Pakistan, coming shortly after the recent 12-day Iran-Israel conflict. His trip underscores a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation in the aftermath of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan