Iranian President, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Situation In Region - Tehran

Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

Iranian President, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Situation in Region - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that Tehran was ready to closely cooperate with all countries in the region to deescalate the situation, the Iranian president's press service said.

"In the current conditions, we must all cooperate with each other to establish peace and stability and ease tensions. We believe that division in the Islamic community is not beneficial to anyone and we completely welcome Pakistan's efforts for promoting regional peace and stability in this regard," Rouhani was quoted as saying in the statement.

The president added that Iran was not the one to foment wars in the region, however, it was ready to respond to the aggressive actions from the outside, referring to the military operation against the US bases in Iraq.

Qureshi, in turn, said that Pakistan was committed to peace and stability in Iran and the region, but would not allow the use of its own territory in the interests of other states.

Last week, Iran started a revenge operation in response to Washington's assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters.

