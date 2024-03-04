Iranian President Phones PM Shehbaz To Congratulate On His Election
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 11:51 PM
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Monday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Monday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on his election.
The Iranian president felicitated the prime minister and conveyed his good wishes, a PM Office press release said.
During the conversation, the prime minister said that both countries enjoyed deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages.
He said that Pakistan desired to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.
President Raisi expressed the hope that PM Shehbaz would utilise his all-out capabilities to put the country on the track to progress and prosperity.
The prime minister also invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi1 minute ago
-
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy1 minute ago
-
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 2010 minutes ago
-
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security sources10 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman10 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities29 minutes ago
-
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif29 minutes ago
-
Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.29 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized29 minutes ago
-
ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers for presidential elections29 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready to navigate challenges: Dastgir29 minutes ago
-
FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif55 minutes ago