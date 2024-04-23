Iranian President Raisi Pays Respects At Iqbal's Mausoleum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the mausoleum
of Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal during his visit to the historic city
of Lahore on Tuesday.
President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of the great poet and philosopher,
and offered Fateha.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Rangers presented guard of honour to the
distinguished dignitary.
Recording impressions in the visitor’s book at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Dr Raisi hailed Dr Muhammad
Iqbal as a common chapter in the deep and historic bilateral relations between
Iran and Pakistan.
“Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader termed Allama Iqbal as the ‘Brightest Star of the East’
and I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of a Muslim scholar and standard-bearer
of unity among the Muslim Ummah. I salute the spirit of this great person,” the Iranian President
wrote.
Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is held high esteem in Iran for his poetic works in Persian language
and is lovingly called ‘Iqbal e Lahori’ (Iqbal of Lahore) by the Iranians.
Recent Stories
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin hosts three-day book fair to encourage reading3 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi arrives in city3 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for concerted efforts to tackle environmental issues, population growth33 minutes ago
-
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office45 minutes ago
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft53 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water53 minutes ago
-
Police foils attempt of oil smuggling53 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting over vote registration53 minutes ago
-
Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally1 hour ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner1 hour ago
-
RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months1 hour ago
-
Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner1 hour ago