Open Menu

Iranian President Raisi Pays Respects At Iqbal's Mausoleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Iranian President Raisi pays respects at Iqbal's mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the mausoleum

of Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal during his visit to the historic city

of Lahore on Tuesday.

President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of the great poet and philosopher,

and offered Fateha.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Rangers presented guard of honour to the

distinguished dignitary.

Recording impressions in the visitor’s book at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Dr Raisi hailed Dr Muhammad

Iqbal as a common chapter in the deep and historic bilateral relations between

Iran and Pakistan.

“Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader termed Allama Iqbal as the ‘Brightest Star of the East’

and I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of a Muslim scholar and standard-bearer

of unity among the Muslim Ummah. I salute the spirit of this great person,” the Iranian President

wrote.

Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is held high esteem in Iran for his poetic works in Persian language

and is lovingly called ‘Iqbal e Lahori’ (Iqbal of Lahore) by the Iranians.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rangers Iran Visit Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

45 minutes ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

1 hour ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

2 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

6 hours ago
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

15 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

15 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

15 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

15 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

15 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan