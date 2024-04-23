Iranian President Raisi Reaches Lahore
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) His excellency President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday reached Lahore
on the second leg of his three-day official visit to Pakistan.
President Raisi was received warmly by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
who presented a bouquet to the distinguished dignitary upon arrival at the Lahore Airport.
Senior Provincial Minister Murriyum Aurangzeb besides Provincial Ministers Azma Bokhari,
Bilal Yasin and Khawaja Salman Rafique were also present at the reception.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman
Anwer and Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa accompanied the chief minister.
President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation
comprising ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. The dignitary
is scheduled to spend a busy day in the provincial metropolis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting between US Consul General, Mayor Hyderabad discusses several development issues10 hours ago
-
SED teaches students reducing climatic changes effects on humans10 hours ago
-
By-election results reflect public rejection of PTI's narrative: PML-N leader10 hours ago
-
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh11 hours ago
-
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab11 hours ago
-
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral11 hours ago
-
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock11 hours ago
-
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'11 hours ago
-
Girl dies as pole falls in street11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border areas11 hours ago
-
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case11 hours ago
-
AC visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists11 hours ago