Iranian President Raisi Reaches Lahore

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) His excellency President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday reached Lahore

on the second leg of his three-day official visit to Pakistan.

President Raisi was received warmly by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

who presented a bouquet to the distinguished dignitary upon arrival at the Lahore Airport.

Senior Provincial Minister Murriyum Aurangzeb besides Provincial Ministers Azma Bokhari,

Bilal Yasin and Khawaja Salman Rafique were also present at the reception.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman

Anwer and Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa accompanied the chief minister.

President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation

comprising ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. The dignitary

is scheduled to spend a busy day in the provincial metropolis.

