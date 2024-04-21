Iranian President to arrive Pakistan on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will arrive here on Monday on an official visit from April 22 to 24.

During the visit, President Raisi will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate and Speaker, National Assembly.

He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

“The Iranian President will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, said in a press release on Sunday.

This will be the first visit by any Iranian head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 8 this year.

The two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and religion. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations,” it was added.