Iranian President To Arrive Pakistan On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will arrive here on Monday on an official visit from April 22 to 24.
During the visit, President Raisi will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate and Speaker, National Assembly.
He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.
“The Iranian President will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, said in a press release on Sunday.
This will be the first visit by any Iranian head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 8 this year.
The two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.
They will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism.
“Pakistan and Iran enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and religion. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations,” it was added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU to hold Lahore convocation on April 283 minutes ago
-
Team from Federal Ombudsman Office to visit ETO tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues peacefully on NA-196 bye-election13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends humanitarian assistance tranche for Gaza: FM13 minutes ago
-
ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints13 minutes ago
-
Watermelon: A mouthwatering summer fruit with 92pc water attract consumers13 minutes ago
-
48 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Food Minister visits Sahadi Yateem Khana in Mardan23 minutes ago
-
NBF striving to promote book reading23 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of growing complaints in ETO Office23 minutes ago
-
MoHR, National IT Board launches App for differently-abled child23 minutes ago
-
‘Modi regime trying to promote its false narrative in IIOJ&K23 minutes ago