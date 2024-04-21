- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday hailed the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan as a positive step towards fostering economic stability for two countries.
He, in a statement, said it was another milestone in country’s efforts towards economic development following the recent high-profile delegations from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Ashrafi expressed hope about the potential of President Raisi's visit to pave the way for a new era of cooperation in a range of bilateral issues, including trade, security, and regional stability as the two countries share deep-rooted ties, emphasizing the shared goals of peace and economic development.
He said President Raisi's visit was expected to focus on an opportunity for Pakistan and Iran to explore avenues for expanding collaboration in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. By deepening their partnership, Ashrafi said the two countries could unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity, benefiting their peoples and contributing to regional stability.
