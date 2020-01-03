Iranian Top commander killed in US airstrike once threatened Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

General Qassem, the top general of the Iranian army who was killed by the US airstrike, had accused Pakistan of providing “safe haven” to terrorists, and warned it of action against them on its soil.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) Top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was killed today morning in the US airstrike at Baghdad International airport last year accused Pakistan of providing “safe haven” to terrorists and threatened to take action against them on its soil.

General Qassem Soleimani, who was mmander of Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corpse, cautioned Pakistan against intensions behind Saudi Arabia’s funding of billions of Dollars for poor economy. He had said that Saudi Arabia wanted to break Pakistan by putting it against its neighbors including Iran, India and Afghanisan.

“Tehran will avenge the blood of those who lost their lives in last week's bloody attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists in southeastern Iran,” Iranian Press TV quoted General Soleimani as saying. The TV also reported him saying: “ It worries Iran that the Pakistani nation and government allow Saudi money to end up in the hands of these Takfiri terrorists,”. “Saudi-sponsored terrorists on Pakistani soil are causing trouble for all of the country's neighbors, and Pakistan must fully realize this matter,” he was quoted further by TV Press in February 2019.

He had also accused Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting terrorists and threatened both states of retaliatory actions. The TV also quoted him saying: “We tell the people of Pakistan that they should not permit Saudi Arabia to destroy their country with its money," accused Major General Soleimani, adding that the Asian country must not turn into a place for activities that disturb regional peace,” .

Iran Top General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon confirmed here on Friday.

General Qassim Soleimani was the head of Iran’s Elite Quds Force. Iranian State tv also confirmed the news that Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. The TV cited the statement of Revolutionary Guard Statement.

The Pentagon said that US President Donald Trump ordered killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani after a pro-Iranian mob set US embassy on fire in Baghdad. The US declared this killing as “defensive action”.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” said Pentagon in a statement.

According to media reports, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi, was also killed in the US Air-Strike.

"The deputy head of the Hashd, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, Qassim Soleimani, were killed in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road," Hashed Shaabi, also known as the Popular Moblization Forces (PMF), said in a statement early Friday.

The PMF also said that five of its members and two guests were killed in an airstrike on their vehicles on the ground of Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Later, Iraq’s military-run-Security Media Cell issued a statement that three Kayusha rockets hit the airport.

According to Iranian Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the militia's protocol officer and head of public relations, is also among the dead.

Taking to Twitter, US President Trump shared American Flag and wrote nothing.

On Tuesday, expressing anger over US air strikes that resulted in deaths of more than dozens of Irani fighters at the weekend, thousands of Iraqi protestors attacked the US embassy in Baghdad.

A mob of hundreds of people thronged to the US embassy and crossed all barriers including checkpoints in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone. The protesters were holding flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of armed groups that is functioning as security force in the region.

At least 25 fighters from Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) were killed in US air strikes on a base in western Iraq on Sunday. According to local media reports, the US targeted the fighters in response to rocket attacks on Iraqi bases where US forces were deployed.

The protestors, who were very angry at US forces for air strikes, reached the US embassy walls, chanted "Death to America" and burnt US flags at the Embassy. They demanded the government to shut down US embassy in Baghdad.

“These US troops should be sent back or to any other place,” a protestor shouted. There was noise everywhere and the protestors did not care about the security officials deployed outside the embassy—a place where nobody could dare to enter into.

The attack on US embassy in Baghdad reflects anger of Iraqi people against US troops in the country.