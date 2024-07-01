Iranian Universities Delegation Visits UE; Three Letter Of Intents Signed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) An eleven-member delegation from Iranian universities visited the University of Education (UE) Lahore, marking a significant step in fostering academic collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.
During the visit, a ceremony was held, presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, where three Letter of Intents were signed. These Letter of Intents focus on key areas of collaboration, including research and knowledge exchange, science and technology, and the development of scientific projects.
The Iranian delegation was led by Dr. Sayed Abolhassan Navab, founder and chairman of the board of Trustees of the University of Religions and Denominations in Iran. The University of Education Lahore's delegation, comprising Principals and Directors, was headed by the Vice Chancellor.
In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed welcomed the Iranian delegation, emphasizing the bonds of brotherhood and neighborhood shared by the two countries.
He highlighted that the common religious roots strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Iran. Dr. Sayed Abolhassan Navab expressed his pleasure at collaborating with a distinguished Pakistani university known for its contributions to knowledge and education. He acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in science and technology and noted the University of Education Lahore's potential to address contemporary challenges. He also emphasized joint efforts to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the region.
The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Joint Educational Advisor HEC Rafeeq Tahir, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Ammanullah Malik, and esteemed faculty members Dr. Abrar, Dr. Waheed, Dr. Shahid, Dr. Zahir, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, Dr. Mansha, Dr. Umer Saleem, Dr. Shehzada Qaiser, Dr. Anwar, and Dr. Ijaz Tatla.
Following the meeting, both delegations visited historic sites in Lahore, including the Allama Iqbal tomb, Badshahi Mosque, and Lahore Fort.
