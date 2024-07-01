Open Menu

Iranian Universities Delegation Visits UE; Three Letter Of Intents Signed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

An eleven-member delegation from Iranian universities visited the University of Education (UE) Lahore, marking a significant step in fostering academic collaboration between Pakistan and Iran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) An eleven-member delegation from Iranian universities visited the University of Education (UE) Lahore, marking a significant step in fostering academic collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

During the visit, a ceremony was held, presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, where three Letter of Intents were signed. These Letter of Intents focus on key areas of collaboration, including research and knowledge exchange, science and technology, and the development of scientific projects.

The Iranian delegation was led by Dr. Sayed Abolhassan Navab, founder and chairman of the board of Trustees of the University of Religions and Denominations in Iran. The University of Education Lahore's delegation, comprising Principals and Directors, was headed by the Vice Chancellor.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed welcomed the Iranian delegation, emphasizing the bonds of brotherhood and neighborhood shared by the two countries.

He highlighted that the common religious roots strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Iran. Dr. Sayed Abolhassan Navab expressed his pleasure at collaborating with a distinguished Pakistani university known for its contributions to knowledge and education. He acknowledged Pakistan's pivotal role in science and technology and noted the University of Education Lahore's potential to address contemporary challenges. He also emphasized joint efforts to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the region.

The ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Joint Educational Advisor HEC Rafeeq Tahir, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Ammanullah Malik, and esteemed faculty members Dr. Abrar, Dr. Waheed, Dr. Shahid, Dr. Zahir, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, Dr. Mansha, Dr. Umer Saleem, Dr. Shehzada Qaiser, Dr. Anwar, and Dr. Ijaz Tatla.

Following the meeting, both delegations visited historic sites in Lahore, including the Allama Iqbal tomb, Badshahi Mosque, and Lahore Fort.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Iran Education Visit Allama Iqbal Open University HEC Mosque From

Recent Stories

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

1 minute ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

1 minute ago
 BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

11 minutes ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

11 minutes ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

11 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

11 minutes ago
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

11 minutes ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

11 minutes ago
 Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

20 minutes ago
 Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

18 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown notice

FESCO shutdown notice

18 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan