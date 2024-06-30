Open Menu

Iranian Universities Students Visit Punjab University

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Iranian universities students visit Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising students of different Iranian universities visited the Punjab University, here on Sunday.

Heads of different universities, teachers and researchers were also part of the delegation, led by Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab.

PU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood welcomed the delegation in his office. Deans of various faculties and heads of departments were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab said he was promoting relations with the universities of Pakistan and was also keen to promote relations with Pakistan at the cultural level. He said that the Iranian government was developing excellent relations with Pakistan and it would have been better if the relations with Pakistan had been stronger in the past.

He said that Pakistanis were living all over the world.

The participants in the delegation said that thousands of foreign students were studying in Iran and "we wish to increase the number of Pakistani students in Iranian universities". They said that centres had also been established at Iranian universities to promote academic dialogue between Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that agreements have been made with Iranian universities to promote relations. He appreciated Dr. Abolhasan for playing an excellent role in promoting relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said that he wanted to promote cooperation in the field of research with the universities of Iran.

The Iranian delegation visited various departments of Punjab University. During the visit, the Iranian delegation showed special interest in various fields of education and research.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Education Punjab Visit Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

20 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan