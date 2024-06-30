Iranian universities students visit Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A delegation comprising students of different Iranian universities visited the Punjab University, here on Sunday.

Heads of different universities, teachers and researchers were also part of the delegation, led by Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab.

PU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood welcomed the delegation in his office. Deans of various faculties and heads of departments were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Seyyed Abolhasan Navvab said he was promoting relations with the universities of Pakistan and was also keen to promote relations with Pakistan at the cultural level. He said that the Iranian government was developing excellent relations with Pakistan and it would have been better if the relations with Pakistan had been stronger in the past.

He said that Pakistanis were living all over the world.

The participants in the delegation said that thousands of foreign students were studying in Iran and "we wish to increase the number of Pakistani students in Iranian universities". They said that centres had also been established at Iranian universities to promote academic dialogue between Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that agreements have been made with Iranian universities to promote relations. He appreciated Dr. Abolhasan for playing an excellent role in promoting relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said that he wanted to promote cooperation in the field of research with the universities of Iran.

The Iranian delegation visited various departments of Punjab University. During the visit, the Iranian delegation showed special interest in various fields of education and research.