KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Consul General (CG) of Iran to Karachi Hassan Noorian has laid emphasis on the potential for strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and Iran through cooperation in various fields.

He expressed these views in a recent meeting with a delegation of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) led by its President Saeed Sarbazi at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi, according to a communiqué here on Monday.

The delegation included KPC Vice-President Mushtaq Sohail, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, and Join Secretary Aslam Khan, which had an opportunity to engage in discussion with the Iranian Consul General.

The CG Noorian expressed his belief in the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He said that Iran imports basmati rice, meat, and other commodities from various countries.

He said that she (Iran) provided ample trade opportunities for Pakistani businessmen.

Noorian also stressed the potential for promoting cooperation between the two nations in multiple sectors, in particular, Iran's abundant energy resources can greatly benefit Pakistan. He also exemplified the ongoing Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline project.

President of the Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, on the occasion, suggested organizing visits of journalistic delegations between the two countries, which received positive feedback from the Iranian Consul General.

The Consul General expressed the Consulate's close ties with the Karachi Press Club and accepted an invitation from Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Khan to visit the Press Club.

The forthcoming visit of the Iranian Consul General to the Karachi Press Club, along with the newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan, is anticipated to further foster cooperation and understanding between the media communities of both nations.

This exchange of visits aims at bolstering the already robust Pakistan-Iran relations and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

By enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors and facilitating people-to-people interactions, Pakistan and Iran are poised to forge a stronger and more fruitful partnership.

The Iranian Consul General's visit to the Karachi Press Club will serve as an important step toward the aforesaid goal, fostering mutual understanding and deepening the bonds between the two nations.