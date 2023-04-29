UrduPoint.com

Iran's Consul General Calls On Balochistan Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Iran's Consul General calls on Balochistan Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Iran's Consul General Hasan Darvishwind posted in Pakistan called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-Iran relations, new possibilities of increasing border trade, restoration of Quetta-Iran flight service and full functioning of the railway line were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that the new plan of establishing four border markets on the Pakistan-Iran border would prove to be a precursor for economic revolution.

He said that long-standing relations have been established between the two brotherly countries and we would take the pleasant mutual relations of the two brotherly neighbouring countries and Sistan and Balochistan to greater heights.

Our relations with Iran have always been pleasant, especially the historical, cultural and cultural harmony between the people of Iran's Sistan province and Balochistan is of fundamental importance for both countries and provinces, he said.

He said that we could help each other through active cooperation.

He said that in view of the promotion of border trade, in order to give access to the market of the neighbouring country, Iran, it was necessary to pay attention to providing them with all the transportation facilities.

The Governor informed the Iranian Consul General about the difficulties faced by the business community of Pakistan.

He said that fully activating the existing railway line to the neighbouring country Iran and restoring the flight to its various cities would yield positive results.

He said that there were bright possibilities for increasing relations between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of energy, petroleum and trade.

In the end, commemorative shields were exchanged between the honoured guests and the Iranian Consul General also invited Governor Balochistan to visit Sistan province.

