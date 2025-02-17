Iran’s Consul General Inaugurates RMI’s Annual Literary Week
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafshekhah Monday inaugurated annual literary week of RMI’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, a vibrant celebration of shared cultural heritage of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafshekhah Monday inaugurated annual literary week of RMI’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, a vibrant celebration of shared cultural heritage of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan.
The opening ceremony showcased art, literature, music, and traditions that unite these nations.
Banafshekhah toured various cultural stalls, commending RMI education for its efforts in fostering regional harmony and deeper cross-cultural understanding.
He emphasized the significance of Nowruz as a symbol of peace, unity, and renewal, underscoring its role in promoting a positive image of the Persian region and the broader Muslim world.
Addressing the gathering before the inauguration, Ali Banafshekhah highlighted importance of such initiatives in educating the younger generation about historical legacies in an engaging and practical manner.
"Such events provide an opportunity for youth to connect with the past and draw lessons for a better future," he remarked.
On the Occasion, Shafique Ur Rehman, Chief Executive Officer Rehman Medical Institute echoed this sentiment, urging students to embrace cultural awareness as a means to enhance patient care and bridge healthcare disparities.
In her speech, Seelay Srak Rehman, Director Rehman College of Nursing encouraged participants to use Literary Week as a platform to learn, connect, and strengthen cultural ties.
The event reflects RMI Education’s commitment to holistic learning, encouraging students to explore their rich cultural roots while fostering global understanding.
Recent Stories
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation5 minutes ago
-
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef13 minutes ago
-
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser21 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads21 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal21 minutes ago
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad35 minutes ago
-
One killed two injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told35 minutes ago
-
2 held as operation against kite suppliers continues2 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani awards appreciation certificates to 14 cops2 minutes ago