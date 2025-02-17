Iran’s Consul General inaugurates RMI’s annual literary week

The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafshekhah Monday inaugurated annual literary week of RMI’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, a vibrant celebration of shared cultural heritage of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Banafshekhah Monday inaugurated annual literary week of RMI’s College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, a vibrant celebration of shared cultural heritage of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony showcased art, literature, music, and traditions that unite these nations.

Banafshekhah toured various cultural stalls, commending RMI education for its efforts in fostering regional harmony and deeper cross-cultural understanding.

He emphasized the significance of Nowruz as a symbol of peace, unity, and renewal, underscoring its role in promoting a positive image of the Persian region and the broader Muslim world.

Addressing the gathering before the inauguration, Ali Banafshekhah highlighted importance of such initiatives in educating the younger generation about historical legacies in an engaging and practical manner.

"Such events provide an opportunity for youth to connect with the past and draw lessons for a better future," he remarked.

On the Occasion, Shafique Ur Rehman, Chief Executive Officer Rehman Medical Institute echoed this sentiment, urging students to embrace cultural awareness as a means to enhance patient care and bridge healthcare disparities.

In her speech, Seelay Srak Rehman, Director Rehman College of Nursing encouraged participants to use Literary Week as a platform to learn, connect, and strengthen cultural ties.

The event reflects RMI Education’s commitment to holistic learning, encouraging students to explore their rich cultural roots while fostering global understanding.