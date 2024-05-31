Iran's Consul General Visits Central Police Office
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Consul General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahedfar visited Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Friday and held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Consul General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahedfar visited Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Friday and held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Police Liaison Officer from Iranian Embassy Col. Umeed Sarwari and Commercial Attache Ali Asghar Moghari were included in the delegation.
During the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including security of Iranian nationals in Punjab were discussed. The IGP expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisani and other officials in a helicopter crash. He and other police officers recited Fateha for President Raisani and other officials. The IGP said the martyrdom of the Iranian president was a great loss for the entire Muslim Ummah, as the Islamic world had lost a fearless leader.
During the meeting, it was agreed to benefit from each other's experiences regarding law enforcement.
The IGP Punjab and senior police officers briefed the Iranian consul general about the technology-based reforms in the Punjab Police. He briefed the delegation about recently launched community policing programmes including Human Resource, Police Station Record Management System on Central Police Dashboard.
The consul general said the Iranian police would exchange delegations with the Punjab Police for training and capacity building.
At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged between the IGP Punjab and Iranian consul general. Additional IGP Punjab, DIG Headquarters, CTO Lahore, SPs and senior officers were also present.
Recent Stories
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG chairs promotion board meeting10 seconds ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects12 seconds ago
-
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister37 minutes ago
-
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus45 minutes ago
-
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress45 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler45 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI45 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM53 minutes ago
-
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad53 minutes ago
-
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region53 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance53 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar58 minutes ago