Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader dies of Coronavirus

A list of top officials of Iran who succumbed to deadly virus went viral on social media, exposing alarming situation in Islamic Republic.

TEHRAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Mohammad MirMohammadi, the council member close to supreme leader of Iran, died of Coronavirus, the Iranian radio said here on Monday. He was 71.

He was the first top official who succumbed to the deadly virus at a hospital in Tehran. According to the local media reports, 54 people died of Coronavirus in Irann, with 978 confirmed cases of the virus called COVID-19. These figures of deaths and confirmed cases in Iran are the highest figures after China from where this virus started and spread to different countries.

The reports show that Iranian leadership is working hard in fight against Coronavirus as it held an online briefing by its foreign ministry after the UK started evacuating non-essential staff and families from the country.

However, top officials of Iran died of virus including Mohammad Ali Ramezani who was newly elected as “principlist” MP, Hadi Khosrowshahi, ex ambassador to the Vatican, Mojtaba Fazeli and Reza Pourkhanali and others.

Pakistan have closed Pak-Iran border crossing after the cases of COVID-19 increased in Tehran, and last week, opened the gate to allow 250 Pakistani pilgrims to enter Pakistan but kept them in special wards for their screenings. They tested negative after which they were allowed to travel to their homes in different parts of the country.