Iran's Cultural Attaché Lauds Islamic Artwork
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The exhibition of renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s Islamic artworks at PAC has concluded. The Iran's Cultural Attaché, Dr. Mehdi Taheri attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest at the event.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Mehdi Taheri said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s artworks reflect Islamic civilization and culture. He emphasized that the artist has highlighted the intricacies of Islamic calligraphy with great skill and devotion.
He further added that such exhibitions not only promote fine arts but also help introduce the younger generation to Islamic culture and history.
Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain remarked that encouraging talented artists like Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is their responsibility.
He stated that the artist’s work deeply represents the essence and significance of Islamic art. The Punjab Arts Council will continue to support such creative and cultural initiatives to promote Islamic heritage.
The exhibition featured Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s unique Islamic artworks, showcasing Islamic calligraphy, traditional motifs, and spiritual aesthetics.
A large number of art enthusiasts, teachers, students, and the general public visited the exhibition and appreciated the distinctive style of Islamic art on display.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 bike-lifters arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered4 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on aerial firing for peaceful Eid celebration4 minutes ago
-
Iran's Cultural Attaché lauds Islamic artwork4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal LPG Gas refilling in Sukkur13 minutes ago
-
District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive14 minutes ago
-
SWMC releases salaries14 minutes ago
-
Punjab police youth internship program concludes14 minutes ago
-
PHP launches grand operation against overcharging14 minutes ago
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr23 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat23 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners23 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels24 minutes ago