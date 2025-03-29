Open Menu

Iran's Cultural Attaché Lauds Islamic Artwork

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Iran's Cultural Attaché lauds Islamic artwork

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The exhibition of renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s Islamic artworks at PAC has concluded. The Iran's Cultural Attaché, Dr. Mehdi Taheri attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest at the event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Mehdi Taheri said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s artworks reflect Islamic civilization and culture. He emphasized that the artist has highlighted the intricacies of Islamic calligraphy with great skill and devotion.

He further added that such exhibitions not only promote fine arts but also help introduce the younger generation to Islamic culture and history.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain remarked that encouraging talented artists like Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is their responsibility.

He stated that the artist’s work deeply represents the essence and significance of Islamic art. The Punjab Arts Council will continue to support such creative and cultural initiatives to promote Islamic heritage.

The exhibition featured Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s unique Islamic artworks, showcasing Islamic calligraphy, traditional motifs, and spiritual aesthetics.

A large number of art enthusiasts, teachers, students, and the general public visited the exhibition and appreciated the distinctive style of Islamic art on display.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

23 minutes ago
 Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

38 minutes ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

39 minutes ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

48 minutes ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

59 minutes ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

1 hour ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against ..

Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first OD ..

New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s K ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

2 hours ago
 Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid g ..

Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan