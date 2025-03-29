RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The exhibition of renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s Islamic artworks at PAC has concluded. The Iran's Cultural Attaché, Dr. Mehdi Taheri attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest at the event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Mehdi Taheri said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s artworks reflect Islamic civilization and culture. He emphasized that the artist has highlighted the intricacies of Islamic calligraphy with great skill and devotion.

He further added that such exhibitions not only promote fine arts but also help introduce the younger generation to Islamic culture and history.

Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain remarked that encouraging talented artists like Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is their responsibility.

He stated that the artist’s work deeply represents the essence and significance of Islamic art. The Punjab Arts Council will continue to support such creative and cultural initiatives to promote Islamic heritage.

The exhibition featured Muhammad Azeem Iqbal’s unique Islamic artworks, showcasing Islamic calligraphy, traditional motifs, and spiritual aesthetics.

A large number of art enthusiasts, teachers, students, and the general public visited the exhibition and appreciated the distinctive style of Islamic art on display.