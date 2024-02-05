Open Menu

Iran's Envoy Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Iran's envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday extended solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir.

"On February 5 and on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, I would like to extend my solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

