Iran's Envoy Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday extended solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir.
"On February 5 and on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, I would like to extend my solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).
