Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missiles for “self-defence”

Javed Zarif, the foreign minister of Iran, has said that they do not want escalation or war but will defend any aggression against them.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) After carrying out attacks at Iraqi bases housing US force in revenge of General Qassem Soleimani’s killing, Iran said that these attacks were launched for “self-defence” here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javed Zarif said that they took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence. He wrote: “Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence" targeting a base from which a cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials was launched,”.

He also made it clear that Iran did not want escalation or war but will defend ourselves against any aggression.

Zarif wrote: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,”

Earlier in the day, at least 80 people died and several others injured in Iranian attack at two bases housing US personnel in Iraq. Irani media claimed that the attacks were accurate and perfect as they did not miss the targets.

The Irani media quoted Iranian Revolutionary Guards announcing that Al-Assad base was hit with dozens of missiles, warning that a US counter-attack would be met with an even "more crushing response." On other hand, US President Donald Trump said that they were monitoring the situation closely and consulting with national security team.