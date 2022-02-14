Iran and Pakistan need to develop mutual economic cooperation backed by strong political, security and defense bilateral relations, Interior Minister of Iran Ahmad Vahidi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Iran and Pakistan need to develop mutual economic cooperation backed by strong political, security and defense bilateral relations, Interior Minister of Iran Ahmad Vahidi said on Monday.

Following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad, Vahidi said the two nations have "deep and wide-ranging relations" and should develop their economic cooperation, including through new border crossings and border markets, as cited by Iranian Republic news Agency (IRNA).

Vahidi noted that the use of the railway between Iran and Pakistan helps the latter access Turkey and Europe through the Iranian railway system, thus adding to mutually beneficial strategic cooperation.