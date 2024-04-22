Iran's President Raisi Given A Gaurd Of Honour At PM House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was given a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister House to meet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with his high-powered delegation.
President Raisi landed in the Federal capital earlier in the morning for a three-day official visit, along with his spouse and a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen.
Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the guest as he arrived at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony.
The national anthems of both countries were played as the Iranian president stood at the salute dias along with the prime minister.
The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to President Raisi which he reviewed.
Later, both the Iranian President Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the tete-a-tete and delegation-level talks.
