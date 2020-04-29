UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Rouhani, Pakistan's Khan Discuss Resuming Cross-Border Trade Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:02 PM

Iran's Rouhani, Pakistan's Khan Discuss Resuming Cross-Border Trade Amid Pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has held phone talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in which both leaders expressed interest in resuming cross-border trade halted due to COVID-19, the Iranian Presidency said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has held phone talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in which both leaders expressed interest in resuming cross-border trade halted due to COVID-19, the Iranian Presidency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are interested in exchanging goods and trade with Pakistan as well as with some neighboring countries through border markets," Rouhani said, adding that the reopening of border markets of the two countries must be "with full observance of health protocols," as quoted in the press release.

The Iranian leader was further cited as wishing Pakistan a happy holy month of Ramadan.

The Pakistani prime minister, in turn, welcomed the reopening of public health-friendly cross border markets, saying that "the two countries' trade exchanges will greatly help Pakistan's economy, which has been affected by coronavirus," as quoted in the press release.

According to the statement, Khan also condemned the United States for imposing sanctions on Iran during the turbulent economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that he considered it his "duty" to "support Iran in the face of US illegal actions."

Pakistan closed its border with Iran completely on February 23 and then reopened it for trade two weeks later.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran United States February Border Market Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF receives the federal general budget draft for ..

4 minutes ago

Govt is likely to further cut down POL prices

6 minutes ago

IOJK situation fast deteriorating under a dual-loc ..

12 minutes ago

FBI Publishes Documents Alleging to Show Communica ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Chief Thanks Lavrov For 'Trust and Support,' C ..

2 minutes ago

US GDP Contracts by 4.8 Percent in First Quarter - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.