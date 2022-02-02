UrduPoint.com

Iran's Vice President For Women Affairs Calls On Dr. Shireen Mazari

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Dr Ensieh Khazali, Iran's Vice President for Women's Affairs on Wednesday called on Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari and discussed issues related to gender disparity.

During the meeting, Dr.

Shireen Mazari and Dr Ensieh Khazali also discussed creating opportunities to advance women and their entrepreneurship, learning from one another's experiences to address issues such as gender disparity especially during COVID-19, said a statement issued here.

