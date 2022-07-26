UrduPoint.com

Iraq Airways To Start 6 Flights For Pakistan In A Week

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Wardah International Service GSA of Iraqi Airways in Pakistan, has announced to start four flights for Karachi and two for Islamabad in a week from 1st of Muharram-ul- Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Wardah International Service GSA of Iraqi Airways in Pakistan, has announced to start four flights for Karachi and two for Islamabad in a week from 1st of Muharram-ul- Haram.

Executive of Wardah International Service,Basil Affendi said, "We shall start our operations from Baghdad and Najaf to Karachi and Islamabad from the 1st of Moharram." The airline would better cater to the needs passengers especially the pilgrims. This would also help promote tourism between Iraq and Pakistan, said a press release issued on Tuesday here.

Iraqi Airways had appointed Wardah International Services (Pvt) Limited as its GSA for Pakistan in July 2017. On January 28, 2018 Iraqi Airways' inaugural flight landed at Karachi Airport.

The airlines plan to use Boeing 737-800 aircraft in low seasons and in high seasons to operate B-747 and B 777 aircraft to facilitate groups by uplifting maximum passengers with the seat configuration of Economy plus business class, on this route.

More Stories From Pakistan

