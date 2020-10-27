Iraq Ambassador calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

During meeting, the minister emphasized on increased cooperation in trade by port connectivity and establishment of trade routes between the two countries, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relation with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests particularly ports connectivity.