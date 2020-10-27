UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Ambassador Calls On Ali Haider Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:06 PM

Iraq Ambassador calls on Ali Haider Zaidi

Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

During meeting, the minister emphasized on increased cooperation in trade by port connectivity and establishment of trade routes between the two countries, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relation with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests particularly ports connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Ali Haider All

Recent Stories

Sana Mir condemns attack on religious seminary in ..

15 minutes ago

Ready for talks if India ends Kashmir siege: PM Im ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil registers 15,726 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Over 360 Detained in Belarus Throughout Monday Pro ..

2 minutes ago

First lady visits Special Education Institute

2 minutes ago

Developing countries a dumping ground for used car ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.