Iraq assures to increase no. of visas for Pakistani devotees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Iraq has assured to increase the number of visas for Pakistani Zaireen and open all entry points for them.

The announcement was made by Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Rana Sanaullah which lasted around forty minutes.

Iraq assured to allow 5000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran-Iraq border to enter Iraq and to issue special visa to pilgrims wishing to visit Iraq for Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah had requested his Iraqi counterpart to allow five thousand stranded Pakistani Zaireen at Iran border to enter Iraq which was agreed by the Iraqi counterpart.

Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi welcomed all suggestions of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and assured prompt implementation on them.

It was also agreed to form a Pakistan-Iraq joint committee for a sustainable solution to other problems including pilgrims.

Both the Interior Ministers also agreed to take steps to promote Pakistan-Iraq relations and improve coordination between the Interior Ministries.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also thanked his counterpart for speedy processing of visa applications and increasing the number and issuing special visa permits for devotees.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah invited Iraqi Interior Minister Usman Ali Farhuda to visit Pakistan soon.

Iraqi Interior Minister expressed good wishes for his Pakistani counterpart and accepted invitation to visit Pakistan.