Iraq bans Zaireen entry

The Iraqi authorities has banned the entry of Zaireen into country amid appearance of new cases of deadly virus in the neighbouring countries, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Iraqi authorities has banned the entry of Zaireen into country amid appearance of new cases of deadly virus in the neighbouring countries, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said the Iraqi government has sealed borders for indefinite period and decided not to allow any religious traveler to enter Iraq to contain the rise in coronavirus infections.

"There is no chance of ban relaxation for the major Shiite ritual of Arbaeen (October 8, 2020)," he said.