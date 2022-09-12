UrduPoint.com

Iraq Facilitates Pakistani Visiting To Arbaeen Of Imam Hussein

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Iraq facilitates Pakistani visiting to Arbaeen of Imam Hussein

On the commemoration of the Arbaaen of Imam Hussein (A.S) and in implementation of the duties entrusted to it, the Embassy of Iraq in Pakistan sought with all its capabilities to secure and facilitate the visit for the willing citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :On the commemoration of the Arbaaen of Imam Hussein (A.S) and in implementation of the duties entrusted to it, the Embassy of Iraq in Pakistan sought with all its capabilities to secure and facilitate the visit for the willing citizens of Pakistan.

The Embassy continued its unremitting efforts to obtain the necessary approvals from the competent Iraqi authorities for the visit, which was then reinforced and accomplished through the phone call made by Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan with Iraqi Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi on September, 10, said a news release issued here on Monday The phone call culminated in the response of the Iraqi government to the requests of the Pakistani government.

During the phone call, they discussed the process of grouping visitors from Pakistan to the holy city of Karbala and approval of the suspended visas before the said correspondence.

In addition to that, allowing fellow Pakistanis to enter through official Iraqi borders crossing Iran, besides facilitation of air reservations for Zaireen.

The Minister of Interior from his part affirmed the Iraqi government's determination to provide a safe and suitable surrounding for all the visitors, including visitors from Pakistan with which Iraq has close brotherly and historical relations.

"We extend our special thanks and appreciation to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan for their exceptional efforts in this achievement. We call upon the citizens of Pakistan willing to participate in Arbaeen to visit the Iraqi Airways office in Blue Area, Islamabad to further complete the necessary procedures required for Ziarat" the Iraqi minister said.

