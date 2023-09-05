Open Menu

Iraq To Consider Recognizing AIOU Degrees: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Iraq to consider recognizing AIOU degrees: Envoy

Third Secretary of Iraq Embassy, Dr. Abdullah, on Tuesday met with the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and discussed the recognition of its degrees in the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, as well as potential collaborations between the AIOU and universities in Iraq

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Third Secretary of Iraq Embassy, Dr. Abdullah, on Tuesday met with the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and discussed the recognition of its degrees in the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, as well as potential collaborations between the AIOU and universities in Iraq.

Dr. Abdullah said the degrees from 31 universities in Pakistan were recognized in Iraq, and they were interested in recognizing the degrees from AIOU as well.

After observing the infrastructure, international student enrollment, and the use of both open distance learning and face-to-face learning modes at the AIOU, the secretary expressed hope that Iraqi students would also enroll in it.

Additionally, he assured that he would recommend the recognition of AIOU's credentials and degrees to the Ministry of Education in Iraq.

The Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange (ICE) at AIOU would send an official letter to the third secretary requesting the recognition of degrees and recommend and forward it to the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education Commission.

AIOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said the university was focused on building relationships with international universities and it offered all possible facilities to international and overseas students.

Director of ICE Dr. Zahid Majeed explained to the third secretary that there were deep religious, historical, and cultural ties between Iraq and Pakistan.

He hoped to strengthen these ties through educational linkages.

He said the AIOU was the only university in Pakistan that offered education from the school level to PhD and promoted education through distance learning, face-to-face, and online modes of learning.

As of June 2023, over 4.6 million students had graduated from the AIOU and after digitization, the university was teaching 100,000 students online every day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Iraq Student Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University June HEC All From Million

Recent Stories

Youngsters need to enhance skills to compete in ma ..

Youngsters need to enhance skills to compete in market: VC KU

1 minute ago
 DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Che ..

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Chehlum security

15 minutes ago
 LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

30 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

28 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

28 minutes ago
DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

28 minutes ago
 CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

28 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

19 minutes ago
 Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health cen ..

Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health centres in Nawabshah

19 minutes ago
 Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control ..

Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan