Iraqi Air Force Commander visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Commander Iraqi Air Force Major General (Pilot) Shihab Jahid Ali Shakarchi along with his delegation visited Air Headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, said a PAF press release.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honor. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (martyrs' monument).

The General also had a detailed meeting with Chief of the Air Staff. Both Commanders discussed various matters pertaining to security and mutual cooperation.

Commander Iraqi Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, through indigenization.

The Air Chief highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.

Later in the day, Commander Iraqi Air Force also called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.