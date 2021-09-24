UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Air Force Delegation Visits Air Headquarters

A delegation led by Deputy Commander Iraqi Air Force, Major General (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at Air Headquarters

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Major General (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi Mahmood, commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries.

The Air Chief assured the visiting dignitary that PAF would continue to provide training and technical support to Iraqi Air Force in meeting its air power requirements . Both the commanders also agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation including JF-17 programme.

