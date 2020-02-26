UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Airways Representatives Call On Aviation Secy

Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Representatives of Iraqi Airways Wednesday called on Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed ways and means to expand cooperation in the aviation sector between the two countries.

The delegation, consisted of Chief Executive Iraqi Airways Basil Ahmed Affendi, General Manager Sales and Operations Syed Masood Hassan, Sales Manager Hamid Aziz, highlighted the seasonal requirements of zaireen to holy places in Iraq especially during Ashura and Arbaeen, an Aviation Division press release said.

Aviation Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar was also present in the meeting.

