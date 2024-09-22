Iraqi Ambassador Calls On PRCS Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) His Excellency Mr Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan, visited the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and discussed matters of mutual interest with PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.
They both discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iraq, with a special focus on humanitarian collaboration and exploring potential joint initiatives to assist vulnerable communities in both nations.
Chairman Laghari provided an overview of PRCS's wide-ranging humanitarian efforts across Pakistan, notably emphasizing the support extended to millions impacted by the devastating monsoon floods of 2022.
He highlighted the organization’s ongoing recovery initiatives, including providing shelter, livelihood support, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services, and cash assistance for flood-affected families.
Ambassador Lafta expressed his delight in visiting PRCS and praised the organization’s impactful work under the leadership of Chairman Laghari, especially during natural disasters and crises.
He reiterated Iraq's strong commitment to humanitarian causes and expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the provision of essential medicines and vaccines.
The Ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration between the PRCS and the Iraq Red Crescent Society, expressing his commitment to facilitating future exchange visits between the two National Societies.
He also suggested the possibility of signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to formalize cooperation on various humanitarian projects.
Later, Ambassador Lafta toured the PRCS library and left a message in the guest book. As a gesture of goodwill, Chairman Laghari presented him with souvenirs and his book, Dastan-e-Azam.
