UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Ambassador Calls On Sheikh Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Thursday.

Pakistan-Iraq bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting, said a statement.

Provision of facilities for tourists especially 'Ziareen' were also discussed in the meeting.

They stressed the need for enhanced liaison between the interior ministries of both countries for visa facilitation and security co-operation.

The ambassador said there was need of hour to further promote and strengthen the Pak-Iraq relations which were based on historic, brotherhood and mutual trust, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan condemned terrorist acts around the world, including in Iraq. Pakistan itself remained victim of terrorism and sacrificed lives of 80,000 people including personnel of law and enforcing agencies in war against terrorism, he added.

He said Pakistan would enhance travel facilities to the intending 'Ziareen' to Iraq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist World Interior Minister Iraq Visa

Recent Stories

Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets p ..

Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets prime minister

23 seconds ago
 Russia Proposes to US to Implement Moratoriums on ..

Russia Proposes to US to Implement Moratoriums on Placement of Missiles in Europ ..

25 seconds ago
 Domestically produced automobiles gaining populari ..

Domestically produced automobiles gaining popularity in Pakistan: Chinese expert ..

26 seconds ago
 Turkish religious affairs minister arrives in Laho ..

Turkish religious affairs minister arrives in Lahore

28 seconds ago
 SAFRON body discusses ongoing problems of Ex-Fata

SAFRON body discusses ongoing problems of Ex-Fata

4 minutes ago
 NHA witnesses 128% increase in income during last ..

NHA witnesses 128% increase in income during last three years: Murad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>