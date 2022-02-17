Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Thursday.

Pakistan-Iraq bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting, said a statement.

Provision of facilities for tourists especially 'Ziareen' were also discussed in the meeting.

They stressed the need for enhanced liaison between the interior ministries of both countries for visa facilitation and security co-operation.

The ambassador said there was need of hour to further promote and strengthen the Pak-Iraq relations which were based on historic, brotherhood and mutual trust, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan condemned terrorist acts around the world, including in Iraq. Pakistan itself remained victim of terrorism and sacrificed lives of 80,000 people including personnel of law and enforcing agencies in war against terrorism, he added.

He said Pakistan would enhance travel facilities to the intending 'Ziareen' to Iraq.