UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Ambassador Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Iraqi ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta Monday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House.

On the occasion, they discussed issues of bilateral relations.

The governor said that Pakistan accorded highest value to its relations with Iraq, said a Governor House statement.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were connected to each other owing to their great history and religion.

The ambassador said that Iraq's relations with Pakistan were the result of mutual sincerity.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Governor Iraq

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

16 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

46 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

46 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

59 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.